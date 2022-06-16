Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Forecasted to Earn Q4 2022 Earnings of $1.47 Per Share (NYSE:CM)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) – Research analysts at Cormark lifted their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, June 14th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now expects that the bank will earn $1.47 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.47. The consensus estimate for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s current full-year earnings is $6.11 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.47 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.51 EPS.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The bank reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.92 by ($1.15). Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 26.74%. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

CM has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$82.00 to C$78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$83.50 to C$84.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$85.00 to C$83.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.71.

NYSE:CM opened at $50.96 on Wednesday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1 year low of $49.72 and a 1 year high of $66.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.07, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.02.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 68.5% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 246 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 143.7% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 519 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.66% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.645 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 27th. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.20%.

