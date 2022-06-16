FY2025 EPS Estimates for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Raised by Analyst

Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp lifted their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Duke Energy in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 14th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of $6.53 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $6.52. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Duke Energy’s current full-year earnings is $5.47 per share.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $125.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.55.

Shares of DUK opened at $100.18 on Wednesday. Duke Energy has a 52-week low of $95.48 and a 52-week high of $116.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $111.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.38. The stock has a market cap of $77.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.34.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.04). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 14.47%. The business had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.985 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.77%.

In related news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total transaction of $46,708.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,487 shares in the company, valued at $12,885,511.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 3,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total transaction of $415,468.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 37.4% during the first quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Adalta Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 5.2% during the first quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 7,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Offit Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 7.6% during the first quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 10.7% during the first quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 252,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,144,000 after buying an additional 3,321 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.35% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

