Saputo Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.30 Per Share (TSE:SAP)

Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Desjardins issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Saputo in a report issued on Monday, June 13th. Desjardins analyst C. Li anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Saputo’s current full-year earnings is $2.11 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Saputo’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.51 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.92 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on SAP. CIBC dropped their target price on Saputo from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Friday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Saputo from C$37.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Saputo from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price target on Saputo from C$31.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$36.11.

TSE:SAP opened at C$27.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$11.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 41.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$27.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$28.65. Saputo has a 12-month low of C$24.61 and a 12-month high of C$37.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 20th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Saputo’s payout ratio is 107.58%.

Saputo Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

