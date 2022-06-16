KeyCorp Weighs in on Eversource Energy’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:ES)

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp cut their FY2025 EPS estimates for Eversource Energy in a report released on Tuesday, June 14th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now anticipates that the utilities provider will earn $4.90 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.91. The consensus estimate for Eversource Energy’s current full-year earnings is $4.11 per share.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 9.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.00.

Shares of NYSE ES opened at $80.58 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $90.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.75. Eversource Energy has a 1-year low of $78.44 and a 1-year high of $94.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.6375 per share. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.82%.

In related news, EVP James W. Hunt III sold 4,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $399,960.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,450,350. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jay S. Buth sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.55, for a total transaction of $60,157.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,516 shares in the company, valued at $1,621,105.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,953 shares of company stock valued at $995,989 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ES. Natixis purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $641,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 30,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 960,529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $78,536,000 after buying an additional 11,572 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $2,348,000. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 19,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,635,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

