Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Microsoft in a research note issued on Monday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now forecasts that the software giant will post earnings of $2.58 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.61. The consensus estimate for Microsoft’s current full-year earnings is $9.28 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Microsoft’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.76 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.56 EPS.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on MSFT. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group set a $360.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Microsoft from $375.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Microsoft from $390.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $354.43.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $251.76 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $271.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $296.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.28, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.94. Microsoft has a fifty-two week low of $241.51 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 25.89%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 1,316.7% during the first quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 85 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,535,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Tobam increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 15,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. 69.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Microsoft (Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.