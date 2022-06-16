The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.30 Per Share, Telsey Advisory Group Forecasts

The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group upped their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Kroger in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 13th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst J. Feldman now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.30 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.27. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Kroger’s current full-year earnings is $3.83 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Kroger’s FY2023 earnings at $3.87 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.40 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.18 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on KR. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Kroger from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Kroger from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Kroger from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Kroger from $44.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Kroger from $49.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.74.

Shares of NYSE KR opened at $50.88 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $36.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.49. Kroger has a 52-week low of $36.77 and a 52-week high of $62.78.

In other news, VP Christine S. Wheatley sold 115,869 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.49, for a total transaction of $6,429,570.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gary Millerchip sold 44,976 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.28, for a total transaction of $2,531,249.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 298,618 shares of company stock worth $16,886,855. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Key Financial Inc increased its position in Kroger by 81.6% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Kroger in the first quarter worth $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Kroger in the first quarter worth $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Kroger by 179.5% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Kroger in the third quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

