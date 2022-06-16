Seaport Res Ptn Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their FY2023 EPS estimates for PG&E in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 13th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $1.21 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.25. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for PG&E’s current full-year earnings is $1.09 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for PG&E’s FY2024 earnings at $1.33 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.46 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on PCG. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of PG&E to $18.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of PG&E from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of PG&E from $14.00 to $13.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of PG&E in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PG&E in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PG&E currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.10.

Shares of PCG opened at $10.28 on Tuesday. PG&E has a 12 month low of $8.24 and a 12 month high of $13.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.10 and its 200-day moving average is $11.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.34 billion, a PE ratio of 146.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. PG&E had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis.

In other PG&E news, major shareholder Pg&E Fire Victim Trust sold 60,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total transaction of $722,400,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 377,743,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,548,032,823.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 178,625,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,132,791,000 after purchasing an additional 4,877,501 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 7.2% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 172,689,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,061,911,000 after purchasing an additional 11,607,143 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 13.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 47,300,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $564,768,000 after purchasing an additional 5,534,131 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 33.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,236,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $528,181,000 after purchasing an additional 11,067,137 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 8.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 42,366,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $505,859,000 after purchasing an additional 3,204,624 shares during the period. 75.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

