Edison Inv. Res Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Datatec Limited (OTCMKTS:DTTLY)

Datatec Limited (OTCMKTS:DTTLY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Edison Inv. Res lowered their FY2023 EPS estimates for Datatec in a report released on Monday, June 13th. Edison Inv. Res analyst R. Williamson now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.50. The consensus estimate for Datatec’s current full-year earnings is $0.34 per share. Edison Inv. Res also issued estimates for Datatec’s FY2025 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

DTTLY stock opened at $5.20 on Tuesday. Datatec has a twelve month low of $5.20 and a twelve month high of $5.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.16.

Datatec Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides information and communication technology (ICT) solutions and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Westcon International; Logicalis; and Corporate, Management Consulting and Financial Services. The Westcon International segment distributes security, networking, collaboration, networking and data centre, and cloud products, as well as global deployment and services.

