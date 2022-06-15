Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. Takes Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $912,000. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 0.7% of Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McGuire Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 2,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 5,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,837,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 6,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,035,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McCutchen Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. McCutchen Group LLC now owns 3,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $374.13 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $370.89 and a 52-week high of $482.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $416.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $440.28.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

