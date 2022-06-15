979 Shares in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Purchased by Ulland Investment Advisors LLC

Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,430,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,399,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 84,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,792,000 after buying an additional 7,319 shares during the last quarter. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,188,000.

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $343.60 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $340.57 and a 52 week high of $441.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $381.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $403.11.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

