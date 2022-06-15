Autumn Glory Partners LLC Takes $3.02 Million Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,284 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,021,000. Accenture comprises approximately 1.3% of Autumn Glory Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.55, for a total value of $232,912.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,784,275.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.06, for a total value of $148,078.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 26,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,326,090.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,757 shares of company stock valued at $3,386,681 in the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $275.12 on Wednesday. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $268.17 and a 1 year high of $417.37. The firm has a market cap of $174.40 billion, a PE ratio of 27.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $302.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $333.56.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.67 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 10.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 39.11%.

Several brokerages recently commented on ACN. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Accenture from $460.00 to $385.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Accenture from $480.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Accenture from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Accenture in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Accenture from $433.00 to $368.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $380.53.

Accenture Profile (Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.