ETF Store Inc. Takes Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

ETF Store Inc. bought a new stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,871 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 77,420 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,987,000 after purchasing an additional 3,565 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 203,023 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $10,456,000 after purchasing an additional 3,774 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,958,000. Aries Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 569.8% during the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 202,944 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $10,452,000 after purchasing an additional 172,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 45,896 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after purchasing an additional 4,725 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on INTC shares. TheStreet downgraded Intel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Intel from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. UBS Group set a $53.00 target price on Intel in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Barclays set a $45.00 price target on Intel in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $55.00 price target on Intel in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.44.

In related news, CFO David Zinsner bought 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.73 per share, for a total transaction of $246,015.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,758.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $37.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.13. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $37.54 and a 52 week high of $58.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.10 billion, a PE ratio of 6.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.60.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. Intel had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 31.68%. The company had revenue of $18.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 7th were issued a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.25%.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

