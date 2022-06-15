1,540 Shares in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Bought by Ulland Investment Advisors LLC

Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,426,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,100,411,000 after purchasing an additional 58,424 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 7,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $5,774,000.

Shares of VTI opened at $186.92 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $185.27 and a 52-week high of $244.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $207.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.34.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

