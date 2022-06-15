Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. Purchases New Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 23,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,349,000. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises 4.4% of Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VB. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,670,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,557,763,000 after buying an additional 300,601 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 106,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,187,000 after buying an additional 4,645 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 294.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 13,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,930,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares during the period.

Shares of VB stock opened at $176.83 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $195.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.57. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $175.14 and a 52 week high of $241.06.

