Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. Makes New $6.32 Million Investment in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 24,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,319,000. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 5.2% of Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. ETF Store Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $526,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,991,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,254,000 after acquiring an additional 216,147 shares in the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $701,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $392,000. Finally, O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $967,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $196.18 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $219.34 and a 200-day moving average of $232.11. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $194.41 and a 1 year high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

