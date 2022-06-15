Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. Buys Shares of 45,413 Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 45,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,268,000. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises 4.3% of Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 83.4% during the fourth quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 50.7% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000.

Shares of VNQ stock opened at $87.32 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.31. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $86.63 and a one year high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

