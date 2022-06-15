Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Trims Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lessened its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 38.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,897 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,584 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of T. State Street Corp increased its position in AT&T by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 317,213,113 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,803,443,000 after buying an additional 11,494,986 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in AT&T by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,218,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,023,357,000 after buying an additional 1,913,245 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in AT&T by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,265,452 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,285,732,000 after buying an additional 1,769,739 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in AT&T by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 47,260,985 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,162,620,000 after buying an additional 7,060,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in AT&T by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,386,418 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $698,306,000 after buying an additional 615,632 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on T. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on AT&T from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on AT&T from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on AT&T from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.45.

Shares of T opened at $19.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.21, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.57. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.62 and a 1 year high of $22.15.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.29 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $0.278 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 46.84%.

AT&T Profile (Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.