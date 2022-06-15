1,312 Shares in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Acquired by Ulland Investment Advisors LLC

Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,312 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HON opened at $183.28 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $193.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.12. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.42 and a 1 year high of $236.86. The company has a market capitalization of $124.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.06%.

Several research firms have weighed in on HON. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $237.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $196.00 to $203.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $216.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $243.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.69.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total transaction of $7,780,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,015 shares in the company, valued at $32,098,717.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

