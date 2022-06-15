Cypress Capital Group Sells 48,082 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Cypress Capital Group trimmed its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 37.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,029 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 48,082 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of AT&T by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 123,358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after buying an additional 4,026 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Horizon Investments LLC raised its position in AT&T by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 75,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 6,051 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in AT&T by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth about $583,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on T shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.45.

NYSE T opened at $19.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.90. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.62 and a 52-week high of $22.15. The company has a market cap of $139.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.57.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The business had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were paid a $0.278 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.72%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.84%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

