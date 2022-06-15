Neo Ivy Capital Management Has $239,000 Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 268.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,912 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,851 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.4% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 41,652 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.5% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 12,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 4.8% in the third quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 10,222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 12.1% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 30,346,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,784,977,000 after purchasing an additional 3,281,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.7% in the third quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 37,914 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. 54.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $241,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,142,091.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total value of $220,733.07. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,121,620.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $96.10 on Wednesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $52.10 and a 1 year high of $105.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.56. The company has a market capitalization of $404.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $90.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.57 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.37%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Cowen boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Cowen boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $92.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.80.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

