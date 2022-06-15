Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. Buys New Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 15,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,578,000. Airbnb accounts for approximately 2.1% of Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Airbnb by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 11,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on ABNB shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Airbnb from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. HSBC reduced their price objective on Airbnb from $233.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Airbnb from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Airbnb from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Airbnb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.48.

In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 5,500 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.23, for a total transaction of $952,765.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 284,968 shares in the company, valued at $49,365,006.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 1,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.00, for a total value of $174,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 729,934 shares of company stock worth $117,205,850. Corporate insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Airbnb stock opened at $98.87 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.20 and a 12 month high of $212.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.34. The stock has a market cap of $63.56 billion, a PE ratio of 85.23 and a beta of 0.32.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.25. Airbnb had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.12%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.75) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 70.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

