Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. Takes $7.68 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 105,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,675,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up approximately 6.3% of Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. owned 0.05% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $51.24 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.75. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $50.77 and a 12-month high of $73.64.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

