Bornite Capital Management LP Invests $16.67 Million in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 100,000 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $16,667,000. NIKE accounts for approximately 5.8% of Bornite Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in NIKE during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $338,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 3.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,340,384 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,678,912,000 after purchasing an additional 543,451 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.4% in the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 116,326 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $16,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the third quarter worth $266,000. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 3.8% in the third quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 2,488 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. 65.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on NIKE from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on NIKE in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on NIKE from $164.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on NIKE in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.92.

In related news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $1,713,023.83. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 73,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,900,414.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NKE stock opened at $110.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 3.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $120.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.81. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.46 and a 52-week high of $179.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.21, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.96.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.14. NIKE had a return on equity of 43.04% and a net margin of 13.06%. The company had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 32.19%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

