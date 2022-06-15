Autumn Glory Partners LLC Acquires New Shares in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 14,404 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,402,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 8,625 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its position in NIKE by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 4,693 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal grew its position in NIKE by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 9,517 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in NIKE by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its position in NIKE by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 15,025 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $1,713,023.83. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,900,414.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $110.72 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.21, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.96. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.46 and a 12 month high of $179.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.14. NIKE had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 43.04%. The firm had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th will be given a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.19%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NKE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group set a $173.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $195.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $164.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $163.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.92.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

