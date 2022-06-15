600 Shares in American Express (NYSE:AXP) Purchased by Ulland Investment Advisors LLC

Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 600 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AXP. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in American Express during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP grew its holdings in American Express by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 280 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.
In other American Express news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total value of $8,590,780.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,580,618.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $667,353.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.
American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.66 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 17.49%. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.84%.
Several analysts have commented on the company. Edward Jones upgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on American Express from $218.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $212.00 price target on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut American Express from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on American Express from $204.00 to $206.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.89.
About American Express
American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.
