Ulland Investment Advisors LLC Takes $7.34 Million Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 14,623 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $7,343,000. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 4.7% of Ulland Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,078 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 881 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 720 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Donald L. Hagan LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Frederick William Mcnabb III acquired 89 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $504.32 per share, for a total transaction of $44,884.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,678,138.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.14, for a total transaction of $2,044,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,001,485 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on UNH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $482.00 to $549.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $512.00 to $596.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of UnitedHealth Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $561.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $613.00 to $612.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $554.81.

Shares of UNH stock opened at $461.75 on Wednesday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $383.12 and a one year high of $553.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $505.12 and a 200-day moving average of $490.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $433.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.83.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.40 by $0.09. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 24.74%. The business had revenue of $80.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 20th will be paid a $1.65 dividend. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.75%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

