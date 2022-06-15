10,547 Shares in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Bought by Autumn Glory Partners LLC

Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,803,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,016,000. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $168.57 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $175.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $174.11. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $160.68 and a 1 year high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

