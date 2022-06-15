Mendel Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 2,646 Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Mendel Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,646 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $573,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of V. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $373,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Visa by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,708,994 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $9,752,396,000 after buying an additional 533,415 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Visa by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 12,330 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,747,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at about $457,000. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 22,687 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,054,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.38, for a total value of $1,893,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,268,167.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,466 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $1,422,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,933 shares of company stock worth $8,745,055 over the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visa stock opened at $193.52 on Wednesday. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $186.67 and a 52-week high of $252.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $367.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.43, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $212.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. Visa’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.58%.

V has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Visa from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $279.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.44.

About Visa (Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.