Founders Capital Management LLC Sells 1,377 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Founders Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,103 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,377 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies accounts for approximately 0.9% of Founders Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Founders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $4,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1,121.7% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,302,622 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $853,662,000 after buying an additional 3,032,297 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,093,210 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,033,209,000 after buying an additional 1,342,761 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 353.8% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 753,776 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $194,836,000 after buying an additional 587,676 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3,171.4% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 389,590 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $100,498,000 after purchasing an additional 377,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soroban Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 4,617,627 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $936,732,000 after purchasing an additional 354,695 shares during the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $177.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $113.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $196.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $221.63. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $176.43 and a fifty-two week high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 251.50%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.08%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LOW. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $240.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $246.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, OTR Global lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.94.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

