The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Reduces Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,716,767 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 188,147 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.14% of Visa worth $589,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Fund Management Ltd. lifted its position in Visa by 41.8% during the third quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 19,939,311 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,441,482,000 after buying an additional 5,881,421 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth $1,047,495,000. GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in Visa by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 11,289,146 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,446,122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567,771 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Visa by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,393,795 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,090,120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Visa by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 9,232,310 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,000,734,000 after purchasing an additional 3,145,363 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on V. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Visa from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays decreased their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Visa from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.44.

NYSE:V opened at $193.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $207.90 and a 200 day moving average of $212.47. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $186.67 and a 52-week high of $252.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $367.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.90.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. Visa had a return on equity of 42.89% and a net margin of 51.10%. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.58%.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.91, for a total value of $2,015,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,467 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total value of $1,446,344.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,933 shares of company stock worth $8,745,055. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

