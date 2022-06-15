TheStreet Downgrades Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) to C+

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $825.00 to $770.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $825.00 to $775.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Equinix from $829.00 to $815.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Argus decreased their price target on shares of Equinix from $900.00 to $875.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $854.31.

NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $618.51 on Monday. Equinix has a 12-month low of $606.12 and a 12-month high of $885.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.29 billion, a PE ratio of 114.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $697.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $729.80.

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.46 by ($4.84). Equinix had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 7.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.98 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Equinix will post 25.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $658.39, for a total transaction of $658,390.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,120 shares in the company, valued at $13,905,196.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 76 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $676.00, for a total transaction of $51,376.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,084 shares in the company, valued at $3,436,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,126 shares of company stock worth $742,362. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 22.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 34,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,282,000 after acquiring an additional 6,234 shares during the period. ESG Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix during the first quarter worth $639,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 126.8% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 26,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,297,000 after acquiring an additional 14,545 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Equinix by 233.3% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. grew its position in Equinix by 3.1% in the first quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 3,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

