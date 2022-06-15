The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 75,759 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its position in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,880,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 75,759 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.44% of Crown Castle International worth $392,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CCI. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 139.6% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Crown Castle International by 277.8% during the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 416.7% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 117.3% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle International stock opened at $157.92 on Wednesday. Crown Castle International Corp. has a twelve month low of $157.16 and a twelve month high of $209.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $185.38 and a 200-day moving average of $183.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.38 billion, a PE ratio of 47.00 and a beta of 0.53.

Crown Castle International ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 22.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 175.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Crown Castle International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Crown Castle International from $184.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Crown Castle International from $202.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Crown Castle International from $204.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Crown Castle International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.71.

In related news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total value of $185,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,869,606.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher Levendos sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.79, for a total value of $2,120,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,258,920.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,702,255 in the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

