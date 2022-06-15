Autumn Glory Partners LLC Takes Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 14,366 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,679,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 86.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,239,631 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $577,984,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432,001 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,495,841 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,672,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649,721 shares during the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 11,576,749 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,354,132,000 after acquiring an additional 831,723 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,805,690 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $445,151,000 after acquiring an additional 787,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,187,282 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $255,846,000 after acquiring an additional 771,403 shares during the last quarter. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 72,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $68.85 per share, with a total value of $4,991,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,606,960 shares in the company, valued at $1,349,939,196. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 137,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $72.67 per share, for a total transaction of $9,992,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,534,460 shares in the company, valued at $1,419,569,208.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SBUX opened at $72.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.62 and a 200-day moving average of $91.33. The company has a market cap of $82.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.97. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $68.39 and a one year high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Starbucks had a net margin of 14.07% and a negative return on equity of 53.43%. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 52.55%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush cut Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $105.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. TheStreet downgraded Starbucks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.72.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

