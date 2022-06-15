O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc Acquires New Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MS. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 5,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 28,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,842,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on MS shares. Oppenheimer raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Morgan Stanley from $104.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $105.00 target price on Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Morgan Stanley from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.27.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 25,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $79.30 per share, with a total value of $1,982,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 179,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,230,305.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE MS opened at $74.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.41. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $74.14 and a one year high of $109.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.13 and its 200-day moving average is $91.97.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.37. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 24.21%. The company had revenue of $14.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is presently 35.62%.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

