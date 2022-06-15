Guardian Wealth Management Inc. Takes Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,281 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth $1,254,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,696 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,169,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,123,020 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $18,454,527,000 after buying an additional 2,783,534 shares in the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 7,052 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,180,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 7,632 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,152,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MSFT. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Microsoft from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Microsoft from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 target price on Microsoft in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Microsoft in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $354.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $244.49 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $272.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $297.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.52, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.99. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $241.51 and a 52-week high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

