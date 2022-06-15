Horizon Investments LLC Has $42.61 Million Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Horizon Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,707 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,195 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 1.3% of Horizon Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $42,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $330,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Microsoft by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 717,041 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $241,156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,421 shares during the last quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $2,550,000. Principal Street Partners LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 27,004 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,082,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in Microsoft by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 126,551 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $42,562,000 after acquiring an additional 4,570 shares during the last quarter. 69.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MSFT. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Microsoft from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Microsoft from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $354.43.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $244.49 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $241.51 and a 1 year high of $349.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $272.57 and its 200-day moving average is $297.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.52, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. The business had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

