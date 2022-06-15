Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Announces Earnings Results

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.17, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.65 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 18.08% and a negative return on equity of 383.80%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. Oracle updated its Q1 guidance to $1.09-1.13 EPS.

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $70.72 on Wednesday. Oracle has a fifty-two week low of $63.76 and a fifty-two week high of $106.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.04%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $110.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $100.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Oracle from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Oracle from $83.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.50.

In other Oracle news, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $504,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,523,031.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 43.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the third quarter worth $225,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Oracle by 19.0% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,336 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Oracle by 12.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,477,054 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $971,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,602 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its position in Oracle by 1.4% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 10,860 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in Oracle by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 40,364 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,520,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 42.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

