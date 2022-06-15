2,039 Shares in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Acquired by Ulland Investment Advisors LLC

Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $91.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $135.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $79.00 and a 12-month high of $106.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.69.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.83 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 6.47%. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.85%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RTX shares. Cowen raised their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cowen increased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.91.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

