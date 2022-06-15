35,582 Shares in First Trust EIP Carbon Impact ETF (NYSEARCA:ECLN) Bought by Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co.

Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. bought a new position in First Trust EIP Carbon Impact ETF (NYSEARCA:ECLN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 35,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $883,000. First Trust EIP Carbon Impact ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. owned about 4.74% of First Trust EIP Carbon Impact ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECLN. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust EIP Carbon Impact ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust EIP Carbon Impact ETF by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 2,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of First Trust EIP Carbon Impact ETF by 290.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 2,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust EIP Carbon Impact ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,204,000.

Get First Trust EIP Carbon Impact ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA ECLN opened at $24.13 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.04. First Trust EIP Carbon Impact ETF has a 12-month low of $22.61 and a 12-month high of $27.32.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust EIP Carbon Impact ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust EIP Carbon Impact ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.