ETF Store Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

ETF Store Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,038,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,884,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812,033 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 48.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,610,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175,823 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $107,733,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,035,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,122,000 after acquiring an additional 282,632 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 117.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 447,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,955,000 after purchasing an additional 241,617 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $176.83 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $175.14 and a 1-year high of $241.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $195.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.57.

