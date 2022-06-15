The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $385.66 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 71.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 807,862 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 336,426 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.11% of iShares S&P 500 ETF worth $385,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Cordant Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000.

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $374.13 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $416.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $440.28. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $370.89 and a one year high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

