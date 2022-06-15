Autumn Glory Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $908,000.
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BAC. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,882,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 432,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,362,000 after buying an additional 29,140 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 73,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,287,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $31.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.93. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $31.23 and a 1 year high of $50.11. The company has a market capitalization of $253.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.38.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 24.00%.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on BAC. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Bank of America from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Bank of America from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Bank of America from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.10.
About Bank of America (Get Rating)
Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.
