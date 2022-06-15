The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) is Founders Capital Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Founders Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,345 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises 3.7% of Founders Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Founders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $17,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Home Depot by 173.1% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 71 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 95 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Becker Caryn Seidman acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $287.73 per share, with a total value of $431,595.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $431,595. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total transaction of $39,335.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,248,052.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,933 shares of company stock worth $3,448,197. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HD shares. OTR Global lowered Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Home Depot from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Home Depot from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $373.86.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $278.67 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $299.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $339.68. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $276.59 and a 12-month high of $420.61. The firm has a market cap of $286.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.42. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 2,082.76%. The firm had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 48.25%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

