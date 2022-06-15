Autumn Glory Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $990,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8.2% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,637,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,319,000 after purchasing an additional 99,035 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter valued at about $393,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter valued at about $4,000,000.

NYSEARCA RSP opened at $134.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.87. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $133.15 and a one year high of $164.90.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

