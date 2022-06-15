Autumn Glory Partners LLC Buys New Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,209 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,677,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth $23,005,000. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 3rd quarter worth $16,242,000. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 52,817 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,620,000 after buying an additional 6,745 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth $376,000. Finally, Welch Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 2,737 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MDT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Medtronic to $125.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.55.

In other news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $75,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:MDT opened at $88.48 on Wednesday. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $87.69 and a one year high of $135.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $118.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.15.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.04). Medtronic had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The business had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 67.56%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

