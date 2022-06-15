Mendel Capital Management LLC Invests $1.71 Million in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Mendel Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,707,000. Automatic Data Processing makes up about 1.6% of Mendel Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1,386.1% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,531,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $377,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428,484 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 38.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,568,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $713,408,000 after buying an additional 993,139 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter valued at approximately $123,551,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,427,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,562,432,000 after buying an additional 357,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,475,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $856,967,000 after buying an additional 343,626 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 312 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total value of $66,789.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,663 shares in the company, valued at $355,998.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,787 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.55, for a total value of $653,690.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,253,806.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP opened at $204.13 on Wednesday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.18 and a twelve month high of $248.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $85.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.15, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $220.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $220.67.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 56.01% and a net margin of 17.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is 61.45%.

ADP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $203.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $238.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $238.00 price target (up previously from $222.00) on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $230.69.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

