Mendel Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Mendel Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,239 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 141.4% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 72,500 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $68.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,991,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,606,960 shares in the company, valued at $1,349,939,196. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 137,500 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $72.67 per share, for a total transaction of $9,992,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,534,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,569,208.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SBUX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush lowered shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $105.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.72.

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $72.31 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.62 and its 200-day moving average is $91.33. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $68.39 and a 52-week high of $126.32. The company has a market cap of $82.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.97.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Starbucks had a net margin of 14.07% and a negative return on equity of 53.43%. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.55%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

