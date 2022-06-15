Horizon Investments LLC Grows Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Horizon Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,265 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the quarter. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter worth about $48,000. 68.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $238.76 on Wednesday. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $217.68 and a one year high of $271.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $247.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $250.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.21, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.57.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.93% and a negative return on equity of 131.20%. The firm had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be issued a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 58.29%.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total value of $1,468,463.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,040,446.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MCD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $289.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $281.15.

McDonald’s Company Profile (Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.