Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Boosts Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,745 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 80,324 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,915,000 after purchasing an additional 13,073 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at $57,426,000. Summit Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 49,506 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,029,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 4,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 87.8% in the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 58,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,588,000 after buying an additional 27,406 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.80.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $241,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,142,091.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total value of $220,733.07. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,121,620.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $96.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $404.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $52.10 and a 52-week high of $105.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $91.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.56.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $90.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.57 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.37%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

