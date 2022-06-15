Mendel Capital Management LLC Acquires New Shares in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Mendel Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 8,065 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,078,000. International Business Machines comprises 1.0% of Mendel Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter worth $246,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 2,546 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 36,439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 80,174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,138,000 after purchasing an additional 6,032 shares during the period. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 40,464 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the period. 55.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total value of $311,106,427.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,301,536 shares in the company, valued at $311,106,427.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.25.

Shares of IBM stock opened at $135.72 on Wednesday. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $114.56 and a 1 year high of $149.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $134.30 and its 200-day moving average is $130.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 42.14%. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a $1.65 dividend. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.20%.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

